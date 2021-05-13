3rd cargo of Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) Emergency Assistance, carrying 100 oxygen concentrators arrived at  New Delhi

New Delhi: Today, the third cargo of Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) Emergency Assistance, carrying 100 oxygen concentrators arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi from Tokyo. This is in addition to the 200 oxygen concentrators that arrived on May 8th and May 12th. Mr. KONDO Sei, Senior Representative of JICA India, received them at the airport and handed to Indian counterpart. With this last shipment, all the 300 oxygen concentrators as announced on April 30th have been handed over to India.

This Emergency Assistance is part of Japan’s support to India, in her efforts to fight against the current surge of COVID-19 infections, based on the discussion that took place on April 26th during a tele-meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

While handing over the latest set of oxygen concentrators, Mr. Kondo said, “As the infection is spreading rapidly, we understand that the burden on India’s healthcare system has increased in many states of India. I hope all 300 oxygen concentrators from Japan will be utilized to save as many lives as possible. Apart from this Emergency Assistance, JICA has previously signed loan agreements amounting to 80,000 million Japanese Yen (approximately INR 5,333 crore) to help India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are closely cooperating with the Government of India to formulate more projects to render further support.”

This aid builds on JICA’s ongoing cooperation to mitigate adverse impacts of the pandemic in India and the agency will continue to extend further support promptly to help contain the crisis.

As a friend and a partner, JICA sincerely wishes for India’s speedy recovery from this tough phase.