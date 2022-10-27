3rd Advance Estimates of area and production of horticultural crops for the year 2021-22 released

New Delhi : Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India has released the 3rd Advance Estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for the year 2021-22. According to this estimate, a record 342.33 million tonnes are estimated to be produced in an area of 28.08 million hectares. The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has congratulated the farmers, scientists and officers of horticulture for this achievement.
The third advance estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for the year 2021-22, compiled on the basis of information received from States/UTs and other government source agencies, are as follows-
|Total Horticulture
|2020-21 (Final)
|2021-22
(Second Advance Estimate)
|2021-22
(3rd Advance Estimate)
|Area (in million hectares)
|27.48
|27.74
|28.08
|Production (in Million Tonnes)
|334.60
|341.63
|342.33
Year 2021-22 (3rd Advance Estimate)
- The total horticulture production is estimated to be 342.33 million tonnes in the year 2021-22, showing an increase of about 7.73 million tonnes (an increase of 2.3%) over the year 2020-21 (final).
- Production of fruits in 2020-21 is estimated to be 107.24 million tonnes as against 102.48 million tonnes.
- Production of vegetables in 2020-21 is estimated to be 204.84 million tonnes as against 200.45 million tonnes.
- Production of Onion in the year 2020-21 is estimated to be 31.27 Million Tonnes as against 26.64 Million Tonnes.
- Production of Potatoes in 2020-21 is estimated to be 53.39 million tonnes as against 56.17 million tonnes.
- Tomato production in 2020-21 is estimated to be 20.33 million tonnes as against 21.18 million tonnes.