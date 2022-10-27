3rd Advance Estimates of area and production of horticultural crops for the year 2021-22 released

New Delhi : Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India has released the 3rd Advance Estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for the year 2021-22. According to this estimate, a record 342.33 million tonnes are estimated to be produced in an area of ​​28.08 million hectares. The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has congratulated the farmers, scientists and officers of horticulture for this achievement.

The third advance estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for the year 2021-22, compiled on the basis of information received from States/UTs and other government source agencies, are as follows-

Total Horticulture 2020-21 (Final) 2021-22 (Second Advance Estimate) 2021-22 (3rd Advance Estimate) Area (in million hectares) 27.48 27.74 28.08 Production (in Million Tonnes) 334.60 341.63 342.33

Year 2021-22 (3rd Advance Estimate)