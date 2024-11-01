3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd Signs MoU with Karnataka Horticulture Department to Empower Local Farmers through Sustainable Cultivation Practices

Hyderabad : 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd has strengthened its presence in Karnataka through a strategic partnership with the Karnataka Department of Horticulture by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance sustainable agriculture in rural communities. The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Prakash M Sabarad, Additional Director of Horticulture, Government of Karnataka, paves the way for transformative support to oil palm cultivators in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and the Sedam taluk of Gulbarga district.

This partnership will provide farmers with access to advanced agricultural technologies, training programs, and essential resources to enhance productivity and support Karnataka’s growing horticultural sector. The company plans to introduce state-of-the-art cultivation practices, focusing on sustainable growth and community empowerment.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Srinivasarao Kilari, Head Agriculture, 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd said, “This MoU represents a major milestone, aligning with our mission to uplift local farming communities while setting new benchmarks for sustainable oil palm cultivation. We extend our gratitude to the Karnataka Horticulture Department for their vital support and look forward to collaborating closely with the farming community.”

As part of the initiative, 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd will oversee area expansion, nursery development, sprout procurement, and seedling cultivation within the designated zones. This effort aims to increase palm oil productivity, create economic growth, and empower farmers with sustainable knowledge, offering a model for long-term agricultural success in Karnataka.