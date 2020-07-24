389.75 LMT wheat purchased by Food Corporation of India in Rabi Marketing Season 2020-21

New Delhi: The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during COVID 19 pandemic. There has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops, the status of which is given as under:

Sowing Area Coverage of Kharif Crops:

Rice: About 220.24 lakh ha area coverage under rice as compared to 187.70 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Pulses: About 99.71 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 79.30 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Coarse Cereals: About 137.13 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 120.30 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Oilseeds: About 166.36 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 133.56 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Sugarcane: About 51.54 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 51.02 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Jute & Mesta: About 6.94 lakh ha area coverage under jute & mesta as compared to 6.84 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Cotton: About 118.03 lakh ha area coverage under cotton as compared to 96.35 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Central Water Commission (CWC) has reported that the live water storage in 123 reservoirs in different parts of the country is 155% of the corresponding period of the last year.

In Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21, a total of 420.90 Lakh MT wheat has arrived in FCI out of which 389.75 Lakh MT has been purchased.

