38,800 teachers and support staff to recruited for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving 3.5 lakh tribal students in the next three years.

A sustained and conscious effort is being made to ensure that the benefits of the Budget are felt across all sections of society in the country. While tabling the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, in which the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens.”

Priority 2: Reaching the Last Mile

Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission

In order to improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), the Finance Minister stated that the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission will be launched . “This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities”, she added.

The Finance Minister further stated that Rs.15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribes.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools

The Finance Minister stated that 38,800 teachers and support staff will be recruited for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving 3.5 lakh tribal students in the next three years.

Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme

The Finance Minister stated that the Aspirational Blocks Programme has been launched covering 500 blocks for saturation of essential government services across multiple domains such as health, nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic infrastructure.

PM Awas Yojana

The outlay for PM Awas Yojana is proposed to be enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs.79,000 crore.

Water for Drought Prone Region

In the drought prone central region of Karnataka, central assistance of Rs.5,300 crore is proposed to be given to Upper Bhadra Project to provide sustainable micro irrigation and filling up of surface tanks for drinking water.

Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (Bharat SHRI)

The Finance Minister stated that a ‘Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions’ will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum, with digitization of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage.

Support for poor prisoners

In order to provide support to poor persons who are in prisons and unable to afford the penalty or the bail amount, the Finance Minister stated that the required financial support will be provided.