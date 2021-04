Kochi: 37,199 new cases, 49 deaths reported in Kerala today. 17,500 people recovered from the disease today, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,61,801 says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on COVID19 situation.

Stringent measures will be imposed in Kerala from May 4 to May 9 considering the surge in COVID cases. Chief Secretary will issue detailed orders regarding it. On counting day, COVID guidelines should be strictly followed by all says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.