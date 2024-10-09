35 Lakh Beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana in Odisha Receive Rs 5000 in Their Bank Accounts

Beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts on Wednesday as part of the second phase of the first installment of the BJP government’s flagship program.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other dignitaries, distributed the funds to around 35 lakh beneficiaries at a special event in Baripada. Beneficiaries expressed their plans to use the money for small businesses and shared their joy upon receiving the assistance.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi on September 17, the Subhadra Yojana promises Rs 10,000 annually in two installments for five years.