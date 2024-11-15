33rd Odisha State Film Awards – 2021 announced ; Sudhanya Creative’s ‘Bishwaas’ – The Light Over Darkness bags awards in three categories

Bhubaneswar: ‘Bishwaas’ – The Light Over Darkness under the banner of Sudhanya Creatives has been adjudged winner in three categories of the prestigious 33rd Odisha State Film Awards for the year 2021 announced by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Government of Odisha on November 14, 2024. Shri Chinmay Das Pattanayak, the director, screenplay writer, lyricist and dialogue writer of the movie ‘Bishwaas’ has been announced as the winner of the best Dialogue Writer and the Best Lyricist award for the year 2021 for the unique song of the movie ‘Jhada Pari Aasi Pagala Karila’ and child artist Master Navneet Mohanta, who portrayed the character of Alok in the movie will be presented with the Best Child Artist award for 2021. The impactful film ‘Bishwaas’ under the banner of Sudhanya Creatives produced by film lover and well-known literateur Dr. Bibekananda Panigarahi, is based on an original theme. Superstitions, witchcraft and black magic which are considered as social menace, how people believe in them and how it later affects their lives is perfectly described in this film. This original film carries a social message of liberating the society from evil mentality like superstition and portrays an enriched odia tradition and culture that is closely related to social life. This had created a stir in the world of odia cinema and was able to touch the hearts of the audience. The film ‘Bishwaas’ shot in the natural bounties of Mayurbhanj, Shreekshetra Puri district and in the Temple city Bhubaneswar is an epoch-making Odia film and the use of regional colloquial language in the film was highly appreciated by the audience.