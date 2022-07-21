New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that with the aim to increase the share of natural gas in the Primary Energy mix, there is focus on developing the Natural Gas infrastructure in the country and to implement “One Nation One Gas Grid”. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the body to authorize the development of pipelines and 33,500 km Natural Gas Pipeline network has been authorized across the country. Out of this, 21,715 km Natural Gas Pipelines are operational and a total of 13,605 km length of pipelines is under various stages of construction. Expansion of pipeline infrastructure is a continuous effort based on gas demand assessment of various regions. The projects are being undertaken as per the timelines approved by PNGRB. Details of fully operational and under construction common carrier natural gas pipelines are at Annexure.

Continuous……………

REGARDING One Nation One Gas Grid Project.

List of fully operational common carrier natural gas pipelines

S.No. Natural gas pipelines State(s) 1. Assam Regional Network Assam 2 Cauvery basin Network Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 3 Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur-GREP(Gas Rehabilitation and Expansion Project)-Dahej-Vijaipur HVJ/VDPL Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat 4 Dahej-Vijaipur (DVPL)-Vijaipur-Dadri (GREP) Upgradation DVPL2 & DVPL 5. Kakinada-Hydrabad-Uran-Ahmedabad (East West Pipeline) Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana 6. Dahej-Uran-Panvel-Dhabhol Gujarat, Maharashtra 7. KG Basin Network Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry 8. Gujarat Regional Network Gujarat 9. Agartala Regional Network Tripura 10. Dadri-Panipat Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, 11. Mumbai Regional Newtork Maharashtra 12. Uran-Trombay Maharashtra 13. High Pressure Gujarat Gas Grid Gujarat 14. Hazira-Ankleshwar (HAPi) Gujarat 15. Low Pressure Gujarat Gas Grid Gujarat 16. Shahdol-Phulpur Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh 17. Assam Regional Network Assam 18. Dukli-Maharajganj Agartala 19. Uran-Taloja Maharashtra 20 Vijaipur-Auraiya-Phulpur spur line Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Under Construction Common Carrier Natural Gas Pipelines