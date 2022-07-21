New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that with the aim to increase the share of natural gas in the Primary Energy mix, there is focus on developing the Natural Gas infrastructure in the country and to implement “One Nation One Gas Grid”. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the body to authorize the development of pipelines and 33,500 km Natural Gas Pipeline network has been authorized across the country. Out of this, 21,715 km Natural Gas Pipelines are operational and a total of 13,605 km length of pipelines is under various stages of construction. Expansion of pipeline infrastructure is a continuous effort based on gas demand assessment of various regions. The projects are being undertaken as per the timelines approved by PNGRB. Details of fully operational and under construction common carrier natural gas pipelines are at Annexure.
REGARDING One Nation One Gas Grid Project.
List of fully operational common carrier natural gas pipelines
|S.No.
|Natural gas pipelines
|State(s)
|1.
|Assam Regional Network
|Assam
|2
|Cauvery basin Network
|Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
|3
|Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur-GREP(Gas Rehabilitation and Expansion Project)-Dahej-Vijaipur HVJ/VDPL
|Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat
|4
|Dahej-Vijaipur (DVPL)-Vijaipur-Dadri (GREP) Upgradation DVPL2 & DVPL
|5.
|Kakinada-Hydrabad-Uran-Ahmedabad (East West Pipeline)
|Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana
|6.
|Dahej-Uran-Panvel-Dhabhol
|Gujarat, Maharashtra
|7.
|KG Basin Network
|Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry
|8.
|Gujarat Regional Network
|Gujarat
|9.
|Agartala Regional Network
|Tripura
|10.
|Dadri-Panipat
|Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh,
|11.
|Mumbai Regional Newtork
|Maharashtra
|12.
|Uran-Trombay
|Maharashtra
|13.
|High Pressure Gujarat Gas Grid
|Gujarat
|14.
|Hazira-Ankleshwar (HAPi)
|Gujarat
|15.
|Low Pressure Gujarat Gas Grid
|Gujarat
|16.
|Shahdol-Phulpur
|Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh
|17.
|Assam Regional Network
|Assam
|18.
|Dukli-Maharajganj
|Agartala
|19.
|Uran-Taloja
|Maharashtra
|20
|Vijaipur-Auraiya-Phulpur spur line
|Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh
Under Construction Common Carrier Natural Gas Pipelines
|S.No.
|Name of Natural Gas Pipelines
|States through which pipelines passes
|1.
|Kakinada-Vizag-Srikakulam
|Andhra Pradesh
|2.
|Ennore-Nellore
|Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu
|3.
|Kakinada-Vijayawada-Nellore
|Andhra Pradesh
|4.
|North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid
|Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh , Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Sikkim
|5.
|Kanai Chhata-Shrirampur
|West Bengal
|6.
|Srikakulam-Angul
|Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
|7.
|Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda
|Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha
|8.
|Jamnagar to Dwarka (Gujarat)
|Gujarat