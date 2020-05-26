3274 Shramik special trains have been run till May 25 carrying 44 lakh passengers to their home states

New Delhi: Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special” trains form 1st May 2020.

As on 25th May 2020, a total of 3274 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 44 lacs passengers have reached their home state by these “Shramik Special” trains. On 25.05.2020, 223 Shramik Specials were moving 2.8 lacs passengers.

IRCTC distributed more than 74 lakh free meals and more than 1 crore water bottles to travelling migrants.

It may be noted that trains running today are not facing any congestion.

In addition to Shramik Specials, Railways are running 15 pairs of Special Trains connecting New Delhi and plans to start 200 more time tabled trains on 1st June.

