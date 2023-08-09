326 Units of Blood collected in the Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized at Tata Steel Meramandali

Narendrapur : A special voluntary Blood Donation Camp was organised at Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), Narendrapur, Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Employees and their family members, contract workers came forward and displayed humanity for this noble cause. Total 326 units of blood were collected in the camp.

Senior leadership of TSM including Ved Prakash Thakur, Chief Shared Services, TSM, Agam Kumar, Chief, Safety, TSM, Shailesh Verma, Managing Director, Angul Energy Limited and Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, Chief Power Systems, TSM, inaugurated the camp in the presence of Dr Ashish Mahapatra, Consultant, Medical Services, TSM, Dr Avinash Dash, Senior Registrar, Medical Services, TSM and others.

The entire blood collection process was led by Dr Jaya Narayan Padhi, Blood Bank In-charge, Dhenkanal and other support staffs from the Dhenkanal Blood bank, the members of Ama Odisha, Sambad Group, who were actively involved and conducted the entire blood collection process. The Medical Services Team of TSM coordinated the overall camp.

Blood donors voluntarily lined up to donate blood during the entire day to make it a grand success. Last year, 237 units of blood were collected in a similar camp organised at TSM on World Blood Donors Day.