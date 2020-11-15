31st PECUC Sisumela inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Children should dream big and they should work towards achieving their dream. Parents, teachers and guardians should inspire them to fulfill their dream was said by the eminent dignitaries present in the inaugural ceremony of 31st year Sisumela (Children festival week) of People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC), a leading voluntary organization at Bhubaneswar. There should be encouragement and inspiration in every spear to bring into forefront the inner talents of the children was said by them.

31st PECUC sisumela was inaugurated on the occasion of Children’s Day in Bhubaneswar. The inaugural ceremony was held in virtual platform due to COVID19 situation and keeping in mind children’s safety. Mr. Ranjan Kumar Das, IAS, Director of Culture Department, Govt. Odisha inaugurated the ceremony in presence of Eminent Actress & PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador for promotion of child rights Bhoomika Dash, Sports Person & PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador for Promotion of Right of the Children to Play Anshika Routray, Olympian Ms. Anuradha Biswal etc by lighting a lamp. Children should be given freedom then only they can be developed as responsible person in their future was said by Mr. Das.

Mr. Pradosh Kumar Pattnaik, Senior Journalist and President of PECUC Sisumela committee presided over the over the inaugural function and said PECUC is working since last 30 years to bring smile in the face of every children. Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC gave the welcome address and shared the information about the weeklong festival of Sisumela. Every child deserves a safe and happy childhood and it is the responsibility of all to create such environment was said by Mr. Mohanty. Ms. Minakhi Panda, Chairperson PECUC said children should be patient and remain safe during this crisis period and she encouraged them to continue their creative work. Eminent Actress Bhoomika Dash, discussed about the different challenges the children are facing due to this COVID19 situation and encouraged the children to engage themselves in various creative work. Sports person Anshika Routray, emphasized that children should keep themselves safe and should work towards achieving their dream. Among other Ms. Anuradha Biswal, Olympian said a happy childhood is the right of every child. Ms. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director of PECUC gave the vote of thanks.

Ratna Dash, Jyotishankar Mohanty, Prashant Kumar Mallick of PECUC facilitated the programme. This programme will continue till 20th Nov 2020 and all the competitions and the cultural programme will be live on Facebook page of PECUC (@pecucodisha). The results of the various competitions will be declared in this facebook live programme which will start on 6:30PM of every evening starting from 14th November 2020 to 20th November 2020. The Prizes and Certificates will be sent to the winners by post. On 20th November a special progrmme will be organized to give the Annual Awards of PECUC.

