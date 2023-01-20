315 newly inducted central government recruits given appointment letters in Mumbai today

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations via video conferencing today. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the appointees on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that this is the first Rozgar Mela of 2023 which brings the precious gift of employment into the government fold for the 71,000 families. The Prime Minister congratulated the new appointees and noted that these employment opportunities will infuse a new ray of hope not just in the appointees but also among crores of families.

Two Union Ministers Shri Bhupender Yadav and Smt. Anupriya Patel joined the video conference from two Rozgar Mela venues in Mumbai. 315 new recruits in central government service were ceremonially handed their appointment letters in Mumbai today. These new recruits have been inducted in Indian Railways, Income Tax Department, Customs Department, IIT Bombay, EPFO, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ Ltd., Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Indian Navy, ESIC, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., DG-Shipping, ESIC, NCC, Power Finance Corp. Ltd., The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., Bank of Baroda and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change (EFCC) and Labour and Employment (L & E) Shri Bhupender Yadav ceremonially handed over appointment letters to 25 newly inducted recruits in a Rozgar Mela function at South Mumbai. In all, 198 candidates were handed appointment letters in that function . In yet another Rozgar Mela programme at Bandra, Mumbai, presided over by MoS (Commerce and Industry) Smt. Anupriya Patel ceremonially handed over appointment letters to 25 newly inducted recruits and a total of 117 candidates received appointment letters at the programme in Bandra today.

Speaking on the occasion, Union EFCC and L & E Minister said, Mission Karmayogi is leading to a new faith in government jobs. Motivation in life is not about getting the job, about fulfilling the purpose and the mission involved in the civil service, he added. Shri Yadav further said, various programmes are being undertaken in order to create more jobs in India. “New Laws have been brought in, many laws have been changed, which led to improvement in ease of doing business. Systems have been changed, such as faceless tax filing, digitalization towards bringing in digital economy. This is the way tax, banking, infra and other sectors have been able to create more jobs and improve our economic strength as well”.

The Union Minister for EFCC and L & E said, the Centre brought about inclusion of the informal sector in the economic system, through measures such as digitalization, DBT, which has led to empowerment of the poor and disadvantaged. “This has enabled us to transfer benefits at once to crores of people”. GeM portal too has brought about a transformation in public procurement, he added.

MoS Commerce and Industry Smt. Anupriya Patel said, on one hand the Central Government is creating more employment opportunities, on other hand, it is also providing government jobs. “It is the dream of the youth of this country to get a government job and serve the nation and that is why a resolution was taken under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi that 10 lakh government jobs will be provided in the coming year”, she said. Speaking about the country’s youth, she stated that the youth are also creating many jobs through start-ups. “The youth of the country have potential, however there is a need to flourish their potential with skills and the government is working on it”, she added.

Dignitaries present on the occasion at the two function venues in Mumbai included Principal Chief Commissioner, Mumbai Customs Zone – I Shri P.K. Agarwal, Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax Smt. Geetha Ravichandran, Chief Commissioner, GST & Central Excise, Mumbai Zone Shri Aseem Kumar, Chief Commissioner, GST Mumbai Zone Dr. D.K. Srinivas and Chief Commissioner- Income Tax Shri B K Singh.