3,13,668 Domestic Passengers fly on 28th February 2021

New Delhi: Number of domestic passengers on 28th February 2021 rose to 3,13,668 on 2,353 flights, Shri Hardeep S Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation said. He added that this is the highest since resumption of domestic flights on 25th May 2020.

Total flight movements on 28th February 2021 were 4699. The total number of footfalls on airports was 6,17,824.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, domestic flight operations were ceased with effect from midnight (11:59 pm) of 24th March 2020. The operation resumed after two months on 25th May 2020.