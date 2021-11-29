3,131 Smart City projects worth ₹ 53,175 crore have been completed

New Delhi : Government of India launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June 2015 for development of 100 cities as Smart Cities. The cities were selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As on 12 November 2021, these Smart Cities have tendered out 6,452 projects worth ₹ 1,84,998 crore;out of which work orders have been issued in 5,809 projects worth ₹ 1,56,571 crore and 3,131 of those projects worth ₹ 53,175 crore have been completed.

As on 12 November2021, Central Government has released ₹ 27,235 croreto States/Union Territories for their Smart Cities.

The status of projects in the 20 Smart Cities selected in Round-1 in January, 2016 is given below:

(Amount in ₹crore)

Smart City Tender Stage Work Order Stage Work Completed Total Projects Total Amount No. of Projects Amount No. of Projects Amount No. of Projects Amount Round-1 (20 cities) 142 11,874 565 26,877 1,203 20,129 1,910 58,880

Out of 1,910 projects worth ₹ 58,880 crore that were part of the Smart City Proposals(SCPs) of Smart Cities selected in Round-1, 1,768 projects (93%) worth ₹ 47,006 crore (80%) have either been completed or are under implementation. The period of implementation of SCM has been extended up to June 2023 and all Round-I cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.