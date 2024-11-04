31 Dead as Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed at least 31 people in Gaza, with nearly half the casualties in northern areas where Israel has intensified its month-long offensive. Palestinian medics reported that 13 people were killed in attacks on homes in Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, while additional airstrikes across Gaza, including one in Khan Younis, killed eight people, including four children.

Later that day, Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahiya came under tank fire, critically wounding a child and damaging the water supply and neonatal ICU. This escalation follows the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people. Since then, Israeli operations have led to over 43,300 Palestinian casualties and severe devastation across Gaza.