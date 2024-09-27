3 years, 600,000+Passengers, 450+ Sailings: Cordelia Cruises Redefines Indian Cruising  

Mumbai – Cordelia Cruises, India’s premier cruise line, is thrilled to commemorate three years of delivering unforgettable experiences and exceptional services, redefining the cruising landscape in India. Operating the Empress, Cordelia has completed over 450 sailings, hosted more than 600,000 guests, delivered 2,500+ live shows, and called at 10 beautiful ports across the country and beyond.

Over the past three years, Cordelia Cruises has set new industry standards by offering an Indian-inspired cruising experience that goes beyond captivating destinations. Aboard the Empress, guests enjoy a vibrant mix of Bollywood-themed shows, live music, and rock climbing, alongside indulgent dining, lounges, and spa services. With family-friendly activities and world-class entertainment catered to diverse age groups, Cordelia Cruises has become the premier choice for travelers seeking relaxation and adventure on the high seas.

Since 2021, Cordelia Cruises has been the sole cruise line offering consistent voyages to Lakshadweep, facilitating Indian travelers’ discovery of this untouched paradise. In addition to providing a unique travel experience, Cordelia Cruises significantly contributes to the local economy through shore excursions at the island, fostering positive relationships with communities and boosting regional economic growth.

In just three years, Cordelia Cruises has transformed the once widely held notion that cruising was an exclusively Western, luxury experience. By creating a cruise landscape in India that is “built by Indians for Indians,” Cordelia has made luxury cruising more accessible and relatable for Indian travelers. Today, India has a trusted, home-grown luxury cruise operation, where guests not only explore breathtaking Indian and international destinations but also enjoy a world-class experience and varied entertainment options. Cordelia Cruises has firmly established itself as the preferred choice for Indian travelers seeking a seamless blend of comfort, adventure, and cultural relevance at sea.

Cordelia Cruises has been steadily expanding its horizons by expanding its fleet, destinations, and onboard offerings, while embracing technology and sustainable practices. Plans for longer cruises to destinations such as Southeast Asia, Australia, and Middle East are under consideration, with a possible 10-night Chennai to Singapore itinerary being explored for the coming year. Additionally, Cordelia is looking at increasing frequencies on key routes and introducing new domestic itineraries, including potential calls at Visakhapatnam and Puducherry, while continuing efforts to expand cruising options in Lakshadweep. All future plans are being carefully evaluated as we continue to enhance the cruising experience for our guests.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, Cordelia Cruises said “As we celebrate three remarkable years at Cordelia Cruises, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Our growth, and the overwhelming support from our guests and partners, are a testament to our mission of bringing world-class, uniquely Indian cruising experiences to life. This journey would not have been possible without the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our guests, and the support of our partners. Together, we are redefining what it means to cruise in India, and the future holds even more exciting opportunities for us all.”