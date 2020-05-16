3 lakh 39 thousand labourers returned to Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that not only labourers stranded in other states are being repatriated by buses and trains in the state but also labourers of other states stuck in Madhya Pradesh are being dropped on the borders of the state by making arrangement of vehicles. Along with this, arrangements for food etc. are also being made for the labourers. For us, all the labourers are equal and we are taking full care of them, he added.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the status of corona in the state and its related arrangements through video conferencing at Mantralaya today. The Minister for Home and Health Dr. Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri, ACS Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and others were present at the video conferencing.

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that till date, 3 lakh 39 thousand labourers have been repatriated to Madhya Pradesh from other states. On the other hand, the labourers of other states are also being dropped at the borders of the state. Total 10 thousand buses have been plied for this work. At the same time, 77 trains have also reached Madhya Pradesh. Today, one train from Haryana, 4 from Maharashtra and 2 trains from Gujarat have reached Madhya Pradesh. An amount of Rs. 5 crore has been deposited with Railways for trains and a sum of Rs. One crore daily has been spent on buses.

Now no case in 17 districts

In context to the status of corona, the ACS Shri Mohammad Suleman informed that at present there is no case of corona in 17 districts of the state. Of these, there were corona infected patients in 9 districts i.e. Barwani, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sheopur,Alirajpur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Betul in the past but these districtे have become corona free now. There is no corona infection in 8 districts of the state, he added.

5822 samples have been collected

The ACS further informed that our corona testing capacity is increasing continuously. A total of 5822 samples have been collected on May 15 in the state. Out of the total 20 testing labs in the state, testing is being conducted in 14 labs, the testing work will begin soon in the remaining labs. As of May 15 status in the state, 45 percent cases are corona active cases out of the total positive cases.

Ensure good arrangement for screening of labourers

During the review of Rewa, Damoh and Datia districts, Shri Chouhan directed to ensure good arrangement for health screening of the labourers. In the review of Damoh district, it was informed that one person has been found corona positive, who had come with the team of Mumbai. Directives have been issued for conducting test of all the other 18 persons, who have accompanied him.

Make arrangement for procurement of 110 lakh MT wheat

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangement should be made to procure 110 lakh MT wheat under the procurement activity in the state. The Principal Secretary has informed that so far, 83 lakh MT wheat has already been procured from 12 lakh 20 thousand farmers and out of these farmers, payment of Rs. 9 thousand crore has already been made to 8 lakh 56 thousand farmers. In the next 5 to 6 days, procurement work will over in 20 districts, he added.

