3-Day Winter Carnival concludes at Jai Valley amid huge footfall of revelers

Snow Skiing, Cultural program remained major attraction

BHADERWAH : Three day Winter Carnival concluded today here at Jai Valley Bhaderwah amid huge footfall of local and outside revelers.

The Winter Festival offering a range of activities was organised by District Administration Doda in collaboration with Bhaderwah Development Authority, Indian Army 4RR and Jawahar Institute of mountaineering to showcase and harness the adventure tourism potential of Jammu region’s renowned tourist destination, Bhaderwah valley.

The event was hosted on the special recommendation of Member Parliament and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and LG UT of J&K Manoj Sinha.

Briefing the media on the concluding day, Deputy Commissioner Doda Vikas Sharma said that the event was organised to boost local tourism trade and promote Bhaderwah as a major tourist destination and attract the film industry, which has already accepted Bhaderwah as a favourite shooting location.

He said the event also aimed to send across a message that the district administration was going to create world class facilities at all tourist locations of the area to attract high end tourists.

The three Day Winter Carnival offered a great deal of attraction for the visitors. Colourful cultural programmes, local dance, traditional sword and Stick dance performed by local tribal community, Zorbing ball, snow skiing, snow sledging, Snow roping, Baloon shooting, folk Kud dance and Ladakhi dance kept the visitors engaged all the three days amid the snow clad sprawling meadows of the Jai Valley.

The last day of the festival witnessed participation of Principal District Session Judge Bhaderwah, Sub Judge Bhaderwah, OC GREF, Conservator of forest, ADC Bhaderwah, CEO BDA, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members, Captain 4RR, municipal councillors, locals from all over district and tourists from other districts.