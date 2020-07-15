3 Covid19 deaths in Odisha today, death toll 77

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health & Family Welfare dept reports 3 Covid19 deaths in the State today. 2 cases reported from Ganjam & one from Bhubaneswar. Another 2 died due to other health complications.

Details of 3 COVID19 deaths in Odisha

1. A 65-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 72-year old Male of Bhubaneswar.

3. An 86-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from chronic Hypertension.

Two Covid positive patients due to other causes.

1. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district who passed away due to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury.

2. A 52-year old Male of Khordha district who passed away due to Coronary Artery Disease with Left Ventricular Dysfunction.

It should be noted that Odisha reported 618 new COVID19 cases today; total tally 14898411 from quarantine centres & 207 are local contacts . Ganjam reports the maximum with 286 Covid19 cases in Odisha today. Khurda & Balasore report 107 & 61 cases respectively.

