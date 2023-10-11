New Delhi: 3 coaches of North East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district. At least 4 killed, several hurt as North East Express derails in Bihar. Some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya derailed at 21.35 today near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division. Helpline number PNBE – 9771449971, DNR – 8905697493, ARA – 8306182542, COML CNL – 7759070004: CPRO, Northern Railways.

The accident relief vehicle along with the medical team and officials has left for the incident site. No casualties have been reported: East Central Railway Zone.