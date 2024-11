A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jharkhand on Saturday morning, with the epicenter located in Khunti district, about 35 km from Ranchi. The quake occurred around 9:20 am and was recorded at a depth of five kilometers, according to senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, though tremors were felt in Jamshedpur and Kandra in the Seraikela-Kharswan district. The impact was described as minor.