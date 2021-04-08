2×10 MVA GIS Substation under the IPDS scheme of Government of India inaugurated in Purnia as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Mumbai: As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 2×10 MVA GIS Substation was inaugurated in Purnia, Bihar under the IPDS scheme of Government of India. The 2×10 MVA GIS Substation was commissioned by North Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd (NBPDCL).

The inauguration ceremony is a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials from North Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd (NBPDCL) and Power Finance Corporation.

2×10 MVA GIS Substation for Purnia was sanctioned in 2018 under IPDS scheme with sanctioned cost of Rs 8.99 crore, with grant of Rs 5.40 crore from Government of India. The GIS Substation was declared complete on 6th April, 2021, overcoming the challenges posed by the prevailing Covid situation.

The GIS Substation will benefit approximately of 3.26 lakh people of Purnia and the surrounding areas. It will further reduce the land requirement and will lower the operational and maintenance cost and will also provide safe working environment for the attending personnel.