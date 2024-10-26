2nd Webinar on Public Policy and Good Governance in Collaboration with IIT Kanpur

NCGG concluded its 2nd Webinar of webinar series on Public Policy and Good Governance in collaboration with IIT Kanpur on 24th October 2024. The webinar was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) & Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG).

There were two esteemed speakers for the webinars. The first speaker for the webinar was Dr. Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, Government of India & Distinguished Visiting Professor at IIT Kanpur and the second speaker for the webinar was Prof. Vimal Kumar, Head, Dept of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur.

Dr. Ajay Kumar delivered lecture on Challenges in Public Policy highlighting the role of Government of India in Policy making and how over the time it has changed its approach in policy making. His lecture further highlighted that changes in public policies should be calibrated in phases, the impact of digitization in mitigating the challenges faced while making new policies by highlighting the digitization of land records. He also highlighted on using data in decision making. He elaborated on the different approaches to policy making and emphasized that the process of policy making should involve diverse stakeholders. While discussing the challenges in public policy he also suggested the solutions such as incentivizing the progressive policies.

The second speaker for the webinar was Prof. Vimal Kumar, Head of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur who delivered his lecture on Platform Business Model & their regulation in Digital Economy. He started his lecture by discussing a quick history of Business in India from artisans producing single product to mass production. His lecture also suggested the importance of network and platform creation for any successful business model. He emphasized on diverse usage of various business platforms including payment networks, social media, traditional media such as newspaper, e-commerce platforms like Amazon & Flipkart, Apple’s App store and others. He also highlighted network on a platform within the group and cross-group wherein he explained attraction loop and attraction spill over. He concluded his lecture with the importance of digital platform using the comparison between BMW and Uber as case studies.

The webinar was concluded by the vote of thanks given by Dr. Himanshi Rastogi, Associate Professor, NCGG. Dr. Rastogi, expressed her heartfelt thanks to all participants, from Institutes of National Importance and Central Universities. She also thanked Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG & Director General, NCGG for chairing the webinar.