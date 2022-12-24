2nd Test, Day 3: India 45/4 in 2nd innings against Bangladesh at stumps, need 100 runs to win

In the second and final cricket test between India and Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the guests were 100 runs away from win. The visitors are chasing a victory target of 145 runs. Men in blue were 45 for 4 at the stumps on day Three.

Earlier, resuming their second innings at the overnight score of seven for no loss, Bangladesh were all out for 231 runs, taking a lead of 144 runs. Litton Das hit 73 runs and Zakir Hasan 51 runs. For India, Axar Patel took 3 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each while Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav bagged one wicket each.

India in their first innings made 314 run taking a lead of 87 runs on Day 2. Rishabh Pant made 93 and Shreyas Iyer 87 runs. On Day one, the hosts were all out for 227 runs in their first innings.

India won the first test by 188 runs in Chittagong on Sunday.