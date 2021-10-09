2nd Odias in ML Global Conference to be held virtually on October 9

Bhubaneswar: The second edition of the annual global conference aimed at promoting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the development of Odisha and advancement of Odia language in the digital era is being organized on 9th October Saturday, on the virtual meeting platform Zoom. The conference, called Odias in ML Conference, is being organized by a group of Odias, also called Odias in ML, with a shared interest in AI and ML. The theme for this year is Act! The Future is Now!

Dr Amar Patnaik, Rajya Sabha MP, and a leading voice on technology policy making, will be delivering the opening keynote in the conference.

Other keynote speakers in the conference include Manoj Mishra, IT Secretary, Odisha; Dr. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Vice Chancellor, Siksha O Anusandhan University; and Prof Prasant Mohapatra, Vice Chancellor, Research, University of California Davis.

The inaugural edition, held on 4th October 2020, saw participation of more than 200 technologists, researchers, executives, entrepreneurs, financiers, academicians, policymakers, journalists, administrators, and students across the world.

This year’s conference, to commence at 5.30 pm IST, will comprise of three sessions, themed Building an Ecosystem for Odias in AI, Entrepreneurship and Business Opportunities in AI and Skill to Scale.

The speakers, all Odias based across three continents, will come together to brainstorm how the opportunities created by these emerging technologies can be leveraged effectively to propel the next phase of growth for Odisha and Odias.

Arvind Pani, Co-founder & CEO of Reverie Language Technologies; Debabrata Nayak, Add Director, NeGD and the man behind DigiLocker app; Prof Suprava Patnaik, Dean School of Engineering, KIIT; and Mr Manas Panda will participate in the session on building an ecosystem for Odias in AI. The session will be moderated by Shyamanuja Das.

The entrepreneurship session will feature US and India based entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship ecosystem enablers such as Prasanta Behera, Amarjeet Sahoo, Dr Manisha Acharya, Chandrahas Panigrahi, Sambit Prasad Kar, SakyaSingh Mohapatra, Manoj Kumar Nayak, Sam Biswal, Akash Roshan Mund, and Priyanka Pani. Anjan Kumar Panda will moderate the session.

The skills session would feature experts like Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Sudeepta Maharana, Manoj Patra, Debu Panda, Swati Satpathy, Sunil Sabat, Valliappa Lakshmanan, Dr Aviseka Acharya, Vivek Pani, and Ambika Sukla. Dr. Pragyasmita Nayak & Kirtisundar Sahu will co-moderate the session.

Damodar Sahu and Pradeepta Mishra will anchor the community conversations, titled Gapashapa.

The conference will be available live on YouTube. They will also be shared across different social media platforms like LinkedIN, Facebook and Twitter.