2nd India-Zimbabwe Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : The second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Zimbabwe were held in New Delhi on 29 September 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) and the Zimbabwean side was led by Mrs. R.M. Faranisi, Chief Director of Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.

During the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further advance these relations for the mutual benefit of both countries. Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, development partnership, defence, consular issues, agriculture, health and railways, among others.

Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides also agreed to continue high level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial.

​ The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Harare.