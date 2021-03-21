2nd evening of “Samarpan” showcased different Sufi Kalam and Nazrul Greeti

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd evening of festival of Sufiana and devotional music “Samarpan” organised by Bhubaneswar Music Circle supported by Odisha Tourism showcased different Sufi Kalam and Nazrul Greeti by the renowned artists.

The programme was started on Sufi Kalams by Jenab Rajab Ali Bharti, Kota. Sufi Kalam is a form of devotional song, meant to be sung at the Sama mehfils for upliftment of the soul. It has had a long tradition that merges with the Qaul, Qawwali, Kafi, Tarana, Khayal and such other genres. His first kalam was Isk me man nehi milta followed by Manba ho ya fakir, Sainya mora mu se bole na, Sansu ki mala me simrun, etc. Ghazals and Sufi songs sung by Jenab Rajab Ali Bharati’s were marvelous which was appreciated by the audience. He was accompanied by Shri Hitesh Mishra in Guitar and Shri Rakesh Kumar Jena in Tabla.

Evening concluding presentation was Nazrul Geeti by Dr. Sohini Basu. Nazrul Geeti refers to the songs written and composed by Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. In addition to his writing on revolutionary thoughts, he also wrote songs on Philosophical, Spiritual and Romantic themes. The rendition of Nazrul Geeti by Dr. Sohini was engrossed the audience till the end. She was accompanied by Dr. Tapash Paul in Tabla, Shri Pintu Roy in Harmonium, Shri Bhabatosh Mohanty in Guitar and Ms. Chandana Bhattacharya in Tanpura.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Minakshi Mishra, Director, ICCR; Sindhubala Choudhury, Executive Director, LIC of India and Aurobinda Behera, President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle. The programme was compared by Smt. Meera Panda.