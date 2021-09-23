2nd episode of the webinar series on “Incredible India Adventures: Experiencing the Everest” will be held tomorrow

New Delhi : On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day celebration on 14th August 2021, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) held a webinar and during the webinar, a series of 12 episodes was launched that will take the participants on a virtual journey of Incredible India. On Friday, the 24th September 2021, 2nd episode of the series title “Incredible India Adventures: Experiencing the Everest” will be held.

In the journey of AKAM, the Ministry of Tourism is focussing on children and youth to get more acquainted with India’s glorious past and a grand future. The children and youth are strength and power of our incredible country. With strong rooted cultural values and to take India ahead on the path of global leadership, it is vital that they are made aware of the strength of the diversity of our Nation. Each of the episode in the series is focussed on diverse themes regarding cultural heritage of India and to generate awareness about “Incredible India”.

The series of 12 episodes that was launched on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day celebration on 14th August 2021will take the participants on virtual journey of India. In this 2nd Episode, people will get chance to listen to eminent personalities from different spheres of life who will share their stories and experiences on expeditions to Mt. Everest and various important verticals in the Himalayas. The eminent personalities who would be sharing their experiences in the webinar on 24th September 2021are Padma Shri Awardee Ms. Santosh Yadav, Mr.Atul Karwal, IPS and Mr. Ravindra Kumar, IAS.

Ms.Santosh Yadav, The first woman in the world to scale Mt. Everest twice and she is considered as a leading woman climber & leader not only in India but also internationally. Ms. Yadav has been honoured with one of the highest civilian award “Padmashri” for her excellence in the field of mountaineering. She has been member of many important international expedition such as Indo-Taiwanese Saser Kangri-I, Indo-Japanese Kanchenjunga Expedition etc. Atul Karwal, an IPS Officer of 1988 batch will share his experiences.He scaled Mount Everest in May 2008. Mr. Karwalhas served as Superintendent of Police and Dy. Commissioner of Police in various places in Gujarat. He has been awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and numerous awards to his credit. Mr. Karwal is an ultra-marathoner, a Black Belt in Martial Arts and also trained in Scuba Diving and Sky Diving. Shri Ravindra Kumar, a former Merchant Naval Officer, an IAS Officer, a mountaineer, Author, Motivational Speaker and a Social Service Lover. Shri Kumar is the first IAS Officer who have scaled Mount Everest in 2013 and again in 2015 & 2019. Mr. Kumar have many awards to his credit including Sikkim Khel Ratna Award, Vishesh Khel Samman, Kashi Ratna Award and many more such accolades. He has worked in various important posts at State Government level and Central Ministries.

The participants can attempt a quiz based on the webinar. The participants will be rewarded with Participation Certificate and surprise prizes for the “fastest” 1000 winners. Two separate links to join the webinar at 03.00 pm and to attempt the quiz are below:​