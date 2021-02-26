2nd Edition of Namaskar Eurasia Expo (Focus Uzbekistan) launched

New Delhi: Mr Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan today said that air corridors would play a critical role in deepening economic relations between India and Central Asian economies. FICCI has been instrumental in promoting a dialogue between key stakeholders and stands to play a pivotal role in actuating the corridors in the times to come.”

Addressing the Second Edition of Namaskar Eurasia Expo and Business Forum 2021 (focus Uzbekistan), Ambassador Prabhat noted that the Government of Uzbekistan had cleared the import of Indian products, including mangoes, bananas, pomegranate, basmati rice, wheat flour, and soyabeans, while the Indian Government had permitted the import of lemons and melons from Uzbekistan. Ambassador Prabhat called on Indian importers and exporters of food products to join Uzbek partners to engage in a Buyer Seller meet and enhance the potential in perishable items.

Mr Dilshod Akhatov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of India in his special address, was happy to note that this initiative by FICCI with special focus on Uzbekistan will further contribute to enhance development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and India.

Speaking at the forum today he said, “Uzbekistan has free trade agreement with CIS countries and negotiations have begun with EU for Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) to give opportunities to export goods to European markets.”

He highlighted that the Indian businesses have achieved noticeable economic presence in the pharmaceutical sector and is looking forward to further cooperation in the sector.

Ms Harjinder Kaur, Co-Chair, India-Uzbekistan Forum for Business and Entrepreneurship & Immediate Past President, FICCI Ladies Organisation said, “India-Central Asia relations are united by strong threads of ancient trade & investment, history & culture, beliefs & philosophy that have evolved over the years crafting the ‘Next Phase’ of transformative change.”

“We at FICCI are of the view that a new beginning has been made and the Expo will ensure B2B engagements that would translate into many more business opportunities for our industries in the years to come,” she said.

Mr Ikramov Adkham Ilkhamovich, Chairman, Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan in his address emphasized that, “despite the global pandemic, our countries created favourable environments with Central Asian countries and India.”

He highlighted that one of the effective initiatives for business cooperation is the India Central Asia Business Council between India and Central Asian Countries.

Speaking about the current global pandemic, Mr Zhandos Temirgali, Managing Director, KAZAKH INVEST, National Company, JSC was of the view that the current pandemic brings new opportunities for the emerging economies. “Now is the time to strengthen our economic ties based on new and resilient value chains.”

The forum concluded with a virtual tour of the Namaskar Eurasia Expo.