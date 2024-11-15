2nd day of PECUC Sisumela: Fancy dress Competition and Patriotic Dance Festival Mesmerized the Audience

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd evening of the 35th PECUC Sisumela brought forth the Fancy Dress Competition and the participants also delivered powerful messages on environmental protection, highlighting the harmful effects of plastic and promoting the importance of a clean, sustainable environment and on various social issues.

Sumitra Tripathy, Usharani Behera, Nalini Pradhan, Annapurna Mohanty were in the judge of the Competition. They selected the winner as well as inspired the children with their talks. The guests of this evening Mr. Pradeep Kumar Biswal, IAS, (Retd.), Member of Odisha RERA, Mr. Jatindra Dash, Senior Journalist, Minakshi Behera, Eminent Odishi Dancer , Ipsita Das, Social Worker spoke on this occasion

Another attraction of this evening was Children Dance Festival on Patriotic Song by the child artists of Vicky Dance Group, Kokila Dance Academy, lakshya Dance Group, Gandamunda High School, Unit-2 Learning Centre, Capital High School, Sarthak adolescent group, Purunajhinti & Prativa Adolescent Group, Barijanga village of Balianta block

Among other Prodosh Pattnaik, President, Sisumela Committee, Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC, Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director, PECUC were present. On this occasion winners of the Fine Art competition received their prize.

Ratna Dash, Jyotishankar Mohanty, Puja Panda, Bamadev Jena, Bishnupriya Mahaptra etc. of PECUC facilitated the programme. The child anchors of the evening are Arushi Adwika।

3rd day PECUC Sisumela 16th Nov at Ekamra Haat Amphitheatre

• Modern Dance Competition – 4:00 PM

• Children Folk Dance Festival and prize distribution – 7:30 PM