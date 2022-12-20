298 sports infrastructure projects sanctioned across the country under the component “Creation and Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure” of Khelo India Scheme: Shri Anurag Thakur

‘Sports’ being a State subject, the responsibility to promote sports rests primarily with the respective State/Union Territory Governments. The Union Government supplements their efforts in this regard. However, this Ministry runs a Central Sector Scheme, namely, ‘Khelo India-National Programme for Development of Sports’ Scheme since dedicated towards promotion of sports

Under the component “Creation and Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure” of Khelo India Scheme, 298 sports infrastructure projects have been sanctioned across the country. Under this Scheme, the Ministry also supports sportspersons in various sports disciplines across the country which cater to development of play fields, community coaching development, establishment of Khelo India Centres at state as well as district levels, conduct of annual national competitions (Khelo India Games), identification of talented sportspersons in priority sports disciplines, establishment of sports academies, promotion of physical fitness through various Fit India programmes, promotion of women’s participation in sports, conduct of sports competitions for positive engagement of youth in extremism and terrorism affected areas, promotion of sports among persons with disabilities and promotion of rural and indigenous games.

The Scheme Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram (RYSK) is an on-going Central Sector Scheme which was formulated, as an umbrella scheme in rationalization exercise undertaken on recommendation of Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on HRD and in consultation with Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog. The Objective was that the merger of the schemes under an umbrella scheme would effectively leverage the administrative structure of the scheme for effective implementation of the programmes. The 7 sub-schemes under scheme RYSK are:

1. Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

2. National Youth Corps.

3. National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development.

4. International Cooperation.

5. Youth Hostels.

6. Assistance to Scouting and Guiding Organisations.

7. National Young Leaders Programme.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is an autonomous body under the Ministry with headquarters in Delhi spread across the country through 29 State/UT Offices and 623 District level Nehru Yuva Kendras. Following Sub schemes of RYSK are implemented through NYKS along with schemes of other Ministries with their budgetary support and on voluntary basis.

National Youth Corps (NYC): Two National Youth Volunteers are deployed in each Block of the country to work as an extended arm of NYKS and function as bridge between the NYKS offices and the Youth Clubs in conduct of the programs of NYKS. An amount of Rs.5,000/- per volunteers per month are paid as honorarium.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.