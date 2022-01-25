29 officers and staff of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs get Presidential Awards on eve of Republic Day

New Delhi: Every year, the officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs are considered for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Exceptionally Meritorious Service rendered at the Risk of Life” and for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service” on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties. These awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, 29 officers/Staff have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”.

These officers have been selected on the basis of their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of services over the years. The awardees selected this year include the officers working as Principal Additional Director General, Additional Director, Director, Assistant Commissioner, Superintendents/Senior Intelligence Officers, Intelligence Officers, Senior Translator, Administrator Officer and Head Havaldar, who have been consistently committed to the department in various fields over the years.

The list of officers, along with their designation and their present place of posting, who have been selected for grant of the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”, on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022 is given below:

Shri Rajesh Pandey, Principal Additional Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit;

Shri Bipin Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit;

Shri V.B. Prabhakar, Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi;

Shri Samar Nanda, Additional Director, Directorate General of Analytics & Risk Management, New Delhi;

Shri A. Venkadesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner, Customs (Preventive) Zone, Tiruchirappalli;

Shri Anand Kumar Savalam, Assistant Commissioner, Customs Zone, Chennai;

Shri Wandavasi Dorakanti Chandrasekhar, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Visakhapatnam Zonal Unit;

Shri Ajit Vishram Savant, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit;

Smt. Nirmala Menon Kale, Additional Assistant Director, Directorate General of Human Resource Development, New Delhi;

Shri Sharad Kumar Tripathi, Superintendent, Central Goods & Services Tax Zone, Bhopal;

Smt. L. Aparna, Superintendent, Central Goods & Services Tax Zone, Chennai;

Smt. Veena Rao, Superintendent, Customs (Preventive) Zone, Delhi;

Shri Avadhoot B. Khadilkar, Superintendent, Central Goods & Services Tax Zone, Pune;

Shri S. Kalyani Sundari Nagarajan, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Coimbatore Zonal Unit;

Shri Brijendra Singh, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Lucknow Zonal Unit;

Shri S. Venkata Subramaniam, Superintendent, Central Goods & Services Tax Zone, Mumbai;

Shri Sreesh T.K., Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Cochin Zonal Unit;

Shri Ranjan Sen, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kolkata Zonal Unit;

Shri Karri Venkata Mohan Rao, Additional Assistant Director, National Academy of Customs, Indirect Tax and Narcotics, Visakhapatnam;

Shri Girish Gupta, Superintendent, Additional Private Secretary to the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, New Delhi;

Shri Vivek V., Superintendent, Customs and Central Goods & Services Tax Zone, Thiruvananthapuram;

Smt. N. Krishnaveni, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit;

Shri Rakesh Ranjan, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Lucknow Zonal Unit;

Shri S. Karunakaran, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai Zonal Unit;

Shri V. Balaji, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai Zonal Unit;

Shri Prabodh Kumar Upadhyay, Senior Translator, Directorate of Legal Affairs, New Delhi;

Shri Deepak Singh, Administrative Officer, Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Delhi Zonal Unit;

Shri Sansar Singh, Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Headquarters, New Delhi;

Shri Suryakant Kashiram Waze, Head Havaldar, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit.