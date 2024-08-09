28th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organizations (CoCSSO) to be held on 12th-13th August 2024 in New Delhi

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organizing 28th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organizations (CoCSSO) during 12-13, August 2024 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning and Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture on 12th August, 2024.

This Conference provides a platform for discussion and improved coordination between the Central and State Statistical agencies for enhancing the efficiency of the Indian Statistical System.

“Use of Data for Decision Making- Strengthening State Statistical System” has been chosen as the theme for this conference for intensive and focused discussions and exchange of views/ best practices in the field of official statistics.

The publication, ‘Women and Men in India, 2023’ will be released by this Ministry during the conference.

In this backdrop, 28th CoCSSO assumes greater significance for adequately preparing Central Government Ministries, States and Union Territories for their respective roles and responsibilities for further strengthening the Indian Statistical System in more collaborative approach. Various breakout sessions focusing on topics related to the theme of the event are also scheduled during the conference.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoSPI, Chairman and members of National Statistical Commission, Chief Economic Adviser and other eminent dignitaries are likely to attend the event. The representatives of Central Government Ministries, State Governments, UN Agencies, World Bank Industry stakeholders, etc. are participants in the event. Presentations on various thematic areas on data dissemination, capacity building, SDGs and experience sharing in various fields of surveys, National Accounts, Price Statistics among others are also scheduled during the event to make it more fruitful.