289 students skilled under MCL’s ‘Saksham’ secure placement

Sambalpur : 289 students from the peripheral areas of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) got placement in leading industries. These students skilled under the ‘SAKSHAM’ CSR initiative of MCL were presented their offer letters during the convocation ceremony held at NITCON foundation, Angul centre. On behalf of MCL, Shri S K Sinha, General Manager (CSR) was present on this occasion.

MCL is providing skill development in mining sector through ‘Saksham,’ aimed at training 1010 candidates in partnership with NITCON Foundation. The project focuses on skilling the youths with industry-relevant skills across various mining domains.

A total of 540 candidates have successfully completed their training, including 132 female and 408 male participants. Female candidates are being trained in trades such as mine electrician, mine welder, and HEMM mechanic. This has enabled gender diversity within the workforce.

MCL remains committed to enhancing skill development and employment opportunities through its CSR initiatives.