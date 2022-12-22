National

2841 athletes have been selected as Khelo India Athletes across the country in 21 sports discipline under Khelo India Scheme: Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Under “Sports Competition and Talent Development” component of Khelo India scheme, athletes are selected as Khelo India Athletes based on their performance in the Khelo India Games, National Championships / open selection trials. Further, through the National Sports Talent Search Portal, Sports Authority of India (SAI) provides a platform for identification of talented sports persons in priority Sports disciplines in which the country has potential / advantage. The identified athletes are nurtured under guidance of experienced coaches in various training facilities to grow and excel in National/ International sporting events.

Currently, under Khelo India Scheme 2841 athletes have been selected as Khelo India Athletes across the country in 21 sports discipline as on date.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.