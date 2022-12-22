2841 athletes have been selected as Khelo India Athletes across the country in 21 sports discipline under Khelo India Scheme: Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

New Delhi : Under “Sports Competition and Talent Development” component of Khelo India scheme, athletes are selected as Khelo India Athletes based on their performance in the Khelo India Games, National Championships / open selection trials. Further, through the National Sports Talent Search Portal, Sports Authority of India (SAI) provides a platform for identification of talented sports persons in priority Sports disciplines in which the country has potential / advantage. The identified athletes are nurtured under guidance of experienced coaches in various training facilities to grow and excel in National/ International sporting events.

Currently, under Khelo India Scheme 2841 athletes have been selected as Khelo India Athletes across the country in 21 sports discipline as on date.