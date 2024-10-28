Odisha

28 Wild Boars Fall into Abandoned Well in Odisha’s Keonjhar District

By Odisha Diary bureau

In Keonjhar district, Odisha, 28 wild boars fell into an abandoned well while searching for food near Bhagamunda village. Locals discovered the animals on Monday morning and alerted the forest department. While 27 wild boars were successfully rescued, unfortunately, one did not survive the incident.

