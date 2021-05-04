28 States/ UTs start lifting food grains from Food Corporation of India depots for distribution under PMGKAY-III

New Delhi: In pursuant to the announcement of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY ) by Prime Minister, to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to various disruptions caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Government of India has started implementation of the Scheme for a period of 2 months i.e. May and June 2021, so that the poor and vulnerable beneficiaries under NFSA do not suffer on account of the non-availability of foodgrains during the unprecedented time of crisis.

Food Corporation of India has already positioned sufficient food grains in all States/ UTs for successful implementation of the scheme and started supplying food grains to States/UTs Governments. Till 3rd May, 2021, 28 States/ UTs have started lifting from FCI depots and 5.88 LMT food grains have been supplied for further distribution to beneficiaries. Lakshadweep has completely lifted May -June allocation whereas Andhra Pradesh & Telangana have already lifted 100 percent of May allocation.

Rest of the States/ UTs (Punjab, Chandigarh, Goa, MP, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha & Puducherry) have also been sensitized to immediately start the lifting under the said scheme and the same is likely to be accelerated in coming days.

The States/UTs have also been advised to encourage migrant NFSA beneficiaries for using the facility of portability under One Nation One Ration Card plan.

The Government of India will bear the entire cost on implementation of PMGKAY (May-June 2021) scheme, without any sharing by States/UTs.

Under this special scheme, about 80 Crore NFSA beneficiaries covered under both categories of NFSA, namely Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH), are being provided with an additional quota of free-of-cost foodgrains (Rice/Wheat) at a scale of 5 Kg per person per month, over and above their regular monthly entitlements.