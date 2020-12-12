27 States avail benefits of the “Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure”

New Delhi: All the States except Tamil Nadu have availed benefits of the newly announced scheme for “Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure”. The scheme was announced by the Finance Minister on 12th October, 2020 as a part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat package.

The Scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the State Governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID 19 pandemic. Capital Expenditure has a higher multiplier effect, enhancing the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economy growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the Central Government, it was decided to extend a special assistance to the State Governments in respect of capital expenditure, in financial year 2020-21.

The Scheme has got very warm response from the State Governments. So far capital expenditure proposals of Rs. 9,879.61 crore of 27 States have been approved by the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs. 4,939.81 crore has already been released to the States as the first instalment under the scheme. State-wise allocation, approval granted and funds released is attached.

The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors of economy like, Health, Rural Development, Water Supply, Irrigation, Power, Transport, Education, Urban Development.

The Scheme has three parts. Part –I of the scheme covers the north-eastern region. Under this part, Rs.200 crores is allocated to 7 north-eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura). In view of higher population and geographical area, Assam has been allocated Rs.450 crores under the scheme.

Part-II of the Scheme is, for all other States not included in Part-I.An amount of Rs.7,500 crores is earmarked for this part. This amount has been allocated amongst these States in proportion to their share of central tax as per the interim award of the 15th Finance Commission for the year 2020-21.

Part-III of the Scheme is aimed at pushing various citizen-centric reforms in the States. Under this Part, an amount of Rs.2000 crores is earmarked. This amount will be available only to those States who carry out at least 3 out of the 4 reforms specified by the Ministry of Finance in its letter dated 17th May, 2020 regarding reform linked additional borrowing permissions. The 4 reforms are – One Nation One Ration Card, Ease of doing Business Reform, Urban Local Body/ Utility Reform and Power Sector Reform.

Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure (Rs. in crore) S.No State Amount Allocated Amount Approved Amount Released 1 Andhra Pradesh 344.00 344.00 172.00 2 Arunachal Pradesh 200.00 200.00 100.00 3 Assam 450.00 450.00 225.00 4 Bihar 843.00 843.00 421.50 5 Chhattisgarh 286.00 286.00 143.00 6 Goa 32.00 32.00 16.00 7 Gujarat 285.00 285.00 142.50 8 Haryana 91.00 91.00 45.50 9 Himachal Pradesh 450.00 450.00 225.00 10 Jharkhand 277.00 277.00 138.50 11 Karnataka 305.00 305.00 152.50 12 Kerala 163.00 163.00 81.50 13 Madhya Pradesh 660.00 660.00 330.00 14 Maharashtra 514.00 514.00 257.00 15 Manipur 200.00 200.00 100.00 16 Meghalaya 200.00 200.00 100.00 17 Mizoram 200.00 200.00 100.00 18 Nagaland 200.00 200.00 100.00 19 Odisha 388.00 388.00 194.00 20 Punjab 150.00 146.50 73.25 21 Rajasthan 501.00 501.00 250.50 22 Sikkim 200.00 200.00 100.00 23 Tamil Nadu 351.00 0.00 0.00 24 Telangana 179.00 179.00 89.50 25 Tripura 200.00 200.00 100.00 26 Uttar Pradesh 1501.00 1501.00 750.50 27 Uttarakhand 450.00 434.11 217.06 28 West Bengal 630.00 630.00 315.00 Total 10250.00 9879.61 4939.81

