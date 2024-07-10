26th CPGRAMS Monthly Report on Central Ministries’ Performance Released by DARPG

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for June, 2024, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. This is the 26th report on Central Ministries/Departments published by DARPG.

The progress for June, 2024 indicates 1,34,386 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/Departments. The Average Grievance Disposal Time in the Central Ministries/Departments from 1st January to 30th June, 2024 is 14 days. These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reform process which was adopted by DARPG to improve the quality of disposal and reduce the timelines.

The report also provides the data for new users registered on CPGRAMS through all the channels in the month of June, 2024. A total of 64367 new users registered in the month of June, 2024, with maximum registrations from Assam (12467) followed by Uttar Pradesh (8909) registrations.

CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). The said report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in June, 2024. 17,844 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of June, 2024. It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

In June, 2024, 36905 feedbacks were collected for Central Ministries/Departments by the Feedback Call Centre, out of the feedbacks collected, ~52% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided. The performance of Central Ministries/Departments in the last 6 months, with respect to the satisfaction percentage of citizens is also present in the said report.

The following are the Key Highlights of the DARPG’s monthly CPGRAMS report for June, 2024 for Central Ministries/ Departments:

PG Cases:

In June 2024, 139387 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 134386 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 87323 PG cases, as of 30 th June, 2024.

PG Appeals:

In June, 2024, 15206 appeals were received and 14686 appeals were disposed

The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 23712 PG Appeals at the end of June, 2024

Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) – June, 2024

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue and Department of Posts are amongst the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group A (more than equal to 500 grievances) for June, 2024

NITI Aayog, Department of Land Resources and Department of Investment & Public Asset Management are amongst the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group B (less than 500 grievances) for June, 2024.

The said report also highlights the categories of Ministries/Departments for which maximum grievances were registered in the month of June, 2024, including, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Department of Financial Services (Banking Division), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax)