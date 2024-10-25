24th National Good Governance Webinar Series Focuses on ‘Innovation (General) – District’ to Share Best Practices

The Prime Minister has directed Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) to hold virtual conferences/ webinars with District Collectors and other officers in which past award winners of PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration be invited to present their experiences with the objective of greater dissemination and replication.

In pursuance of the Prime Minister’s directions, the DARPG has conducted 24 National Good Governance Webinars, one Webinar every month, since April, 2022 to encourage dissemination and replication of the award-winning nominations under the Scheme of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. Each webinar is attended by about 1000 officials from Line Departments, State Governments, District Collectors, State Administrative Training Institutes and Central Training Institutes. These webinars not only present the current status of institutionalisation/ sustainability of the initiative, but also provides insights into the status of its replication/expansion.

The 24th Webinar was held on the 25th October 2024 in which two initiatives, shortlisted by the Expert Committee for the PM’s Award for the year 2022, under the theme ‘Innovation (General) – District’, namely;

Niraksharta se Aazadi Campaign, Mandla, Madhya Pradesh was presented by Smt. Harshika Singh, Director, Directorate of Skill Development, Madhya Pradesh; and Akshaya Big Campaign- For Document Digitalization, Wayanad, Kerala was presented by Shri S Gautham Raj, Assistant Collector, Wayanad, Kerala.

The Webinar was Chaired by Shri Puneet Yadav, Addl. Secretary, DARPG and was attended by senior officers of the Department. The Webinar was attended from more than 250 locations across India with Senior Officials of Administrative Reforms Departments of States/UTs, District Collectors, State and District officers, Officers of Central and State Administrative Training Institutes.