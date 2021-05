Kochi: 24,166 new cases and 181 deaths reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 2,41,966 informed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on COVID19 situation in the State.

One-time financial help of Rs 3 lakhs will be given to the children who have lost their parents due to COVID19. Rs 2000 per month will be given to these children till the 18 years of age. The state government will bear the cost of their education till degree-level says Kerala CM.