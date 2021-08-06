23 e-commerce entities engaged for online marketing of handloom products

New Delhi :For handloom weavers, 23 e-commerce entities have been engaged for online marketing of handloom products. These e-commerce platforms are available for all the weavers across the country. The details of 23 e-commerce entities are given in Annexure-I. In addition, in order to support the handloom and handicrafts sector steps have been taken to on-board artisans/weavers on Government e-Markt place (GeM) with help of field offices of Development Commissioner (Handloom/Handicrafts) to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations. The module on e-commerce has also been recently included in the marketing training programme of weavers and artisans.

Annexure-I

The details of the E-commerce agencies are as follows:-

Sl. No. Name of the Agency M/s. ‘Weavesmart’ Online Services M/s. ebay India Pvt. Ltd. M/s. Crafts Villa Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. M/s. Pegarse Technologies Pvt. Ltd. M/s. GoCoop Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd. M/s. Senorita Creations (P) Ltd. M/s. Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd. M/s. Techwider Network India Pvt. Ltd. M/s. Venus Shoppee M/s. Modee Software R & D Pvt. Ltd. M/s. EramInfotech Private Ltd. M/s. Dee’s Alley M/s. AARMART E-Commerce LLP M/s. Big Foot Retail Solutions M/s. Clues Network Pvt. Ltd. M/s. OrpaxQualtra M/s. Surekha Arts M/s. Bind Bind Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd. M/s. Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. M/s. Denim Club India M/s. Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd. M/s Shoppingkart 24 Online Services Pvt. Ltd. M/s Charu Creation Pvt. Ltd.

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in Lok Sabha today.