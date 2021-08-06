23 e-commerce entities engaged for online marketing of handloom products

New Delhi :For handloom weavers, 23 e-commerce entities have been engaged for online marketing of handloom products. These e-commerce platforms are available for all the weavers across the country. The details of 23 e-commerce entities are given in Annexure-I. In addition, in order to support the handloom and handicrafts sector steps have been taken to on-board artisans/weavers on Government e-Markt place (GeM) with help of field offices of Development Commissioner (Handloom/Handicrafts) to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations. The module on e-commerce has also been recently included in the marketing training programme of weavers and artisans.
Annexure-I
The details of the E-commerce agencies are as follows:-
|Sl. No.
|Name of the Agency
|
|M/s. ‘Weavesmart’ Online Services
|
|M/s. ebay India Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. Crafts Villa Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. Pegarse Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. GoCoop Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. Senorita Creations (P) Ltd.
|
|M/s. Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd.
|
|M/s. Techwider Network India Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. Venus Shoppee
|
|M/s. Modee Software R & D Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. EramInfotech Private Ltd.
|
|M/s. Dee’s Alley
|
|M/s. AARMART E-Commerce LLP
|
|M/s. Big Foot Retail Solutions
|
|M/s. Clues Network Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. OrpaxQualtra
|
|M/s. Surekha Arts
|
|M/s. Bind Bind Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s. Denim Club India
|
|M/s. Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s Shoppingkart 24 Online Services Pvt. Ltd.
|
|M/s Charu Creation Pvt. Ltd.
This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in Lok Sabha today.