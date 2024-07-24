23.05 Lakh New Workers Enrolled under ESI Scheme in May 2024

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 23.05 lakh new employees have been added in the month of May, 2024.

20,110 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of May, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Further, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 14% in net registrations compared to May’2023.

Year on Year Comparison Head May 2023 May 2024 Growth Number of New employees registered during the month 20.23 Lakh 23.05 Lakh 2.82 Lakh

Monthly Comparison Head April 2024 May 2024 Growth Number of New employees registered during the month 16.47 Lakh 23.05 Lakh 6.58 Lakh

Monthly Comparison Head April 2024 May 2024 Growth Number of New establishments registered during the month 18,490 20,110 1,620

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 23.05 lakh employees added during the month, 11.15 lakh employees amounting to around 48.37% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.47 lakh in May, 2024. Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of May, 2024 which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.