22nd edition of #CommonwealthGames kicked off with a glitzy opening ceremony

Birmingham: 22nd edition of Common wealth Games kicked off with a glitzy opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on 28th July. Total 72 teams took part in the parade into Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh were India’s flag-bearers at the parade of the CWG opening ceremony. A 215-member Indian contingent, which includes 111 male players and 104 female players, will compete in 15 sporting events in Birmingham. Total 54 nations are participating in this sports extravaganza. The event will be held till 8th of August.