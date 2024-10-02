228 people lost their lives and 25 missing in Nepal floods and landslides

In Nepal, as many as 228 people have lost their lives, while 25 others are still missing in the recent rain-induced floods and landslides. Another 158 people have sustained injuries. According to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari, so far 13,071 people have been rescued from the flood-affected areas and search, rescue and relief assistance has been mobilized. Relief materials, including food are being distributed to the affected people and the injured are being treated free of cost. Spokesperson Tiwari has informed that the government has accorded high priority to the rescue and relief, and put up all-out efforts to resume the operation of the obstructed highway.