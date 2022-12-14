22 State Governments have framed rules to curb illegal mining: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : The Government has vested power in the State Governments for enacting laws to check illegal mining. Section 23C of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) 1957, empowers the State Governments to frame rules to prevent illegal mining and the State Governments may, by notification in the Official Gazette, make such rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith.
In pursuance of the provisions of Section 23(C) of the Act, altogether, 22 State Governments namely, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, and West Bengal have framed rules to curb illegal mining.
Further, as per the information provided by various State Governments to the Indian Bureau of Mines, a Sub-ordinate Office of Ministry of Mines, the number of cases of Illegal mining in the Country including Rajasthan for a period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 alongwith the details of action taken on the complaints is given at Annexure-I.
ANNEXURE-I (PQ 1234)
|
Sr.
No.
|
State
|
No of cases reported during the year 2019-20
|
No of cases reported during the year 2020-21
|
No of cases reported during the year 2021-22
|
Action taken
|
FIR
Lodged (Nos.)
|
Court Cases Filed (Nos.)
|
Vehicle Seized (No.)
|
Fine realized by State Govt. (Rs.
Lakh)
|1
|Andhra
Pradesh
|8354
|10736
|9351
|39
|24
|3396
|42091.074
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|6449
|5376
|3536
|0
|6449
|0
|2974.9952
|3
|Goa
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Gujarat
|7476
|7164
|8713
|330
|64
|16858
|35026.19
|5
|Haryana
|1251
|1384
|324
|509
|0
|0
|2051.077
|6
|Himachal
Pradesh
|2424
|4339
|3230
|84
|1150
|13
|301.551
|7
|Jharkhand
|3269
|n.r.
|1683
|1247
|958
|4895
|1062.88
|8
|Karnataka
|4935
|5584
|5941
|2590
|1375
|1153
|8687.395
|9
|Kerala
|8575
|7400
|7063
|0
|0
|0
|19136.17
|10
|Madhya
Pradesh
|8223
|11157
|9361
|1
|11736
|11
|126617.79
|11
|Maharashtra
|10456
|11002
|3605
|5511
|0
|25063
|27479.51
|12
|Odisha
|16
|18
|129
|0
|0
|27
|255.1993
|13
|Rajasthan
|4027
|5815
|9346
|1746
|744
|11794
|21089.967
|14
|Tamilnadu
|66
|70
|1272
|18398
|1589
|13563
|1023.542
|15
|Telangana
|7039
|5620
|2831
|0
|0
|73
|2789.73
|16
|Uttar Pradesh
|n.r.
|n.r.
|23787
|374
|1840
|0
|19845.08
n.r. – Quarterly return not received.
This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.