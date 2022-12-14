22 State Governments have framed rules to curb illegal mining: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : The Government has vested power in the State Governments for enacting laws to check illegal mining. Section 23C of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) 1957, empowers the State Governments to frame rules to prevent illegal mining and the State Governments may, by notification in the Official Gazette, make such rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith.

In pursuance of the provisions of Section 23(C) of the Act, altogether, 22 State Governments namely, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, and West Bengal have framed rules to curb illegal mining.

Further, as per the information provided by various State Governments to the Indian Bureau of Mines, a Sub-ordinate Office of Ministry of Mines, the number of cases of Illegal mining in the Country including Rajasthan for a period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 alongwith the details of action taken on the complaints is given at Annexure-I.

ANNEXURE-I (PQ 1234)

Sr. No. State No of cases reported during the year 2019-20 No of cases reported during the year 2020-21 No of cases reported during the year 2021-22 Action taken FIR Lodged (Nos.) Court Cases Filed (Nos.) Vehicle Seized (No.) Fine realized by State Govt. (Rs. Lakh) 1 Andhra Pradesh 8354 10736 9351 39 24 3396 42091.074 2 Chhattisgarh 6449 5376 3536 0 6449 0 2974.9952 3 Goa 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 Gujarat 7476 7164 8713 330 64 16858 35026.19 5 Haryana 1251 1384 324 509 0 0 2051.077 6 Himachal Pradesh 2424 4339 3230 84 1150 13 301.551 7 Jharkhand 3269 n.r. 1683 1247 958 4895 1062.88 8 Karnataka 4935 5584 5941 2590 1375 1153 8687.395 9 Kerala 8575 7400 7063 0 0 0 19136.17 10 Madhya Pradesh 8223 11157 9361 1 11736 11 126617.79 11 Maharashtra 10456 11002 3605 5511 0 25063 27479.51 12 Odisha 16 18 129 0 0 27 255.1993 13 Rajasthan 4027 5815 9346 1746 744 11794 21089.967 14 Tamilnadu 66 70 1272 18398 1589 13563 1023.542 15 Telangana 7039 5620 2831 0 0 73 2789.73 16 Uttar Pradesh n.r. n.r. 23787 374 1840 0 19845.08

n.r. – Quarterly return not received.

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.