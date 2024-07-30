The 21st National Good Governance Webinar Showcases Karnataka’s Land Resource Inventory and Bihar’s Didi Ki Rasoi held on the 26th July 2024.

In the webinar two the initiatives, shortlisted by the Expert Committee for the PM’s Award for the year 2022, under the theme ‘Innovation – States’, namely,

Land Resource Inventory (LRI) for scientific soil, water conservation and sustainable farming initiative were presented by Dr. M. V Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Davanagere, Karnataka JEEViKA (Didi Ki Rasoi) initiative were presented by Ms. Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, Addl. CEO JEEViKA, Bihar.

The Prime Minister has directed Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) to hold virtual conferences/ webinars with District Collectors and other officers in which past award winners of PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration be invited to present their experiences with the objective of greater dissemination and replication.

In pursuance of the Prime Minister’s directions, the DARPG has conducted 21 National Good Governance Webinars, one Webinar every month, since April, 2022 to encourage dissemination and replication of the award-winning nominations under the Scheme of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. Each webinar is attended by about 1000 officials from Line Departments, State Governments, District Collectors State Administrative Training Institutes and Central Training Institutes.

These webinars not only present the current status of institutionalisation/ sustainability of the initiative, but also provides insights into the status of its replication/expansion.

The Webinar was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG and was attended by Joint Secretaries and senior officers of the Department. The Webinar was attended from 474 locations across India with senior officials of Administrative Reforms Departments of States/UTs, District Collectors, State and District Officers of Water Resources and Food & Public Distribution, Officers of Central and State Administrative Training Institutes attending the Webinar.