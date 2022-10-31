New Delhi : The 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 01 November 2022 in the virtual format. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting.

The SCO CHG meeting held annually focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organization and approves its annual budget. The Meeting will be attended by SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

India remains actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.