21st Livestock Census Set to Revolutionize Livestock Management and Sustainability in India

Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh launched the 21st Livestock Census in New Delhi today. The event was also graced by Ministers of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian. The event also saw the participation of Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Secretary Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying(DAHD), Smt. Alka Upadhyay, Shri Abhijeet Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner along with other senior officials. Representatives from all 36 States and Union Territories were present on the occasion, reflecting the national significance of this landmark initiative.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in his keynote address, emphasized the critical role the Livestock Census plays in shaping policies that ensure the sustainable growth of India’s livestock sector. He noted, “India’s livestock sector is not only a major contributor to our rural economy but also a significant source of nutrition, employment, and income for millions of households. The 21st Livestock Census will provide us with updated data on the livestock population, which will allow the government to address key issues like disease control, breed improvement, and rural livelihoods. With the digital advancements introduced in this census, we are confident that the data collected will be more accurate, timely, and comprehensive than ever before.”

The Union Minister also highlighted the innovations brought in this census, such as the mobile application for data collection and real-time monitoring through a web-based dashboard, marking a significant step towards modernization of data collection methodologies.

Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, lauded the efforts made by the Department in preparing for the census and ensuring its smooth rollout across all States and UTs. “The Livestock Census is more than just a headcount; it’s a crucial exercise that feeds into our national strategies for food security, poverty alleviation, and rural development. This census, with its focus on Gender Roles in Livestock Rearing and real-time data collection, will give us fresh insights into the sector and enable us to implement more effective programs.”

Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri George Kurian, highlighted the sector’s contribution to the GDP and employment generation, particularly in rural areas. He said “Livestock provides livelihoods to over 2.1 crore people and is integral to India’s agricultural economy. The data gathered through the 21st Livestock Census will help us identify areas where interventions are needed to uplift rural livelihoods and improve animal health.”

Shri Amitabh Kant, Sherpa to the G20, delivered an insightful speech on the importance of aligning the livestock sector with global best practices and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He stressed, “The 21st Livestock Census is crucial for identifying opportunities to boost productivity, enhance animal health, and support rural communities. By ensuring comprehensive and reliable data, this census will empower the government to make informed decisions that drive growth and ensure food security in line with the SDGs.”

Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, emphasized that the 21st Livestock Census signifies India’s unwavering commitment to comprehensively understanding its vast and diverse livestock resources—an invaluable asset that underpins the nation’s agricultural economy, bolsters food security, and supports rural livelihoods. He underscored that the collection of reliable, granular data on livestock populations and breeds will empower us to address critical health, productivity, and sustainability challenges within the livestock sector. In the long term, these insights will guide the development of a resilient animal husbandry ecosystem that aligns seamlessly with India’s health, nutritional, and economic priorities for the benefit of communities across the country.

Secretary, DAHD Smt. Alka Upadhyay, provided an overview of the extensive preparations leading up to the launch of the census. “We have trained over 1 lakh field personnel, conducted regional and state-level training programs, and developed a robust digital infrastructure to ensure that data collection is seamless and accurate. The innovations introduced in this census, including offline data capture, breed identification through images, and real-time monitoring, will ensure that this exercise is conducted efficiently across India.”

The 21st Livestock Census will cover over 30 crore households across all States and Union Territories, including nomadic communities and pastoralists, ensuring that the diversity of India’s livestock practices is captured. The census will focus on critical areas such as Gender Roles in Livestock Rearing, breed management, animal health and productivity.